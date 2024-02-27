Producers For This Week’s WWE RAW Revealed

The following producers worked the following matches on this week’s episode of the weekly three-hour WWE on USA Network red brand show, which aired live on Monday, February 26, 2024 from the SAP Center in San Jose, CA.

WWE RAW PRODUCERS FOR MATCHES ON 2/26/2024

-Jason Jordan produced the promo segment between Rhea Ripley & Becky Lynch. He also produced the Liv Morgan vs. Nia Jax matchup.

-Shawn Daivair produced the Sami Zayn vs. Shinsuke Nakamura matchup.

-Kenny Dkystra produced the Raquel Rodriguez vs. Chelsea Green matchup. He also produced the Ivy Nile vs. Xia Li matchup that will air on MAIN EVENT.

-Petey Williams & Bobby Roode produced the New Day vs. Imperium matchup.

-Molly Holly produced the Shayna Baszler & Zoey Stark vs. Candice LeRae & Indi Hartwell tag team matchup.

-Adam Pearce prodcued the Drew McIntyre promo. He also produced the Apollo Crews vs. Ivar matchup that will air on MAIN EVENT.

-Jamie Noble produced the Cody Rhodes vs. Grayson Waller matchup.

