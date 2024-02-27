Jinder Mahal Looks Back On Twitter War With Tony Khan

Jinder Mahal recently appeared as a guest on the Gorilla Position podcast for an interview.

During the discussion, “The Modern Day Maharaja” spoke about being the subject of a social media battle with AEW and ROH President Tony Khan.

“I think Tony Khan is forgetting I’m the Modern Day Maharaja, former WWE Champion, and being a former WWE Champion, I should be number one contender anytime I want,” he said. “The Royal Rumble happened a week after that.”

Mahal continued, “If you notice, I wasn’t in it because I didn’t feel there was a need. The Modern Day Maharaja wants a title match, he can just get one. It’s okay. Overall, it’s great. It caused a lot of buzz, and I appreciate the competition because it makes everybody better.”

Check out the complete interview at Apple.com. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.

