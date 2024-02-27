Cody Rhodes Does Gender Reveal For Fans After WWE RAW Ends

Cody Rhodes likes to have fun when WWE cameras stopped rolling.

At a past WWE television taping, “The American Nightmare” agreed to be the best man at the wedding of a fan after spotting a sign making the request in the crowd after the show went off the air.

On Monday night’s post-Elimination Chamber: Perth episode of WWE Raw, the 2023 and 2024 Men’s Royal Rumble winner spotted a sign in the crowd that had a different request.

After the show wrapped up inside the SAP Center in San Jose, CA., the WWE Superstar saw a sign that requested he do the gender reveal for a baby a couple in the crowd was having.

Rhodes grabbed the envelope from the fan and proceeded to reveal that they were having a baby boy.

