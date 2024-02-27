CM Punk, Jade Cargill and others to be added to WWE 2K24 via DLCs

Several WWE Superstars who were not part of the WWE 2K24 roster will be added via DLCs which will be released throughout the year including the likes of CM Punk and Jade Cargill.

The game will be out on March 8 while the Deluxe and WrestleMania editions of WWE 2K24 are out on March 5.

The first DLC pack will hit the Internet on May 15 and will include CM Punk, The Dudley Boyz, Sandman, and Terry Funk.

A second DLC will be out on June 26 featuring Post Malone, Sensational Sherri, The Headbangers, Honky Tonk Man, and Jimmy Hart.

The third DLC will be released on July 24 and will have Pat McAfee and playable co-hosts with details set to be announced at a later date.

September 20 will see the fourth DLC with Jade Cargill, Nia Jax, Michelle McCool, Carlito, Kairi Sane, Lyra Valkyria, and Dragon Lee.

The fifth and last DLC for now is set for November 13 and has Diamond Dallas Page, Iron Sheik, Mr. Perfect, The Great Muta, and Lex Luger.

All DLCs come free as part of the season pass for those who own the Deluxe or 40 Years of WrestleMania editions of the game.

