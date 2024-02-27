2/24/24 WWE Smackdown Viewership

The pre-recorded episode of Friday Night Smackdown on the eve of Elimination Chamber drew 2,272,000 viewers, down 283,000 viewers from the prior week where The Rock was advertised to appear. This was the least-watched episode of Smackdown for 2024 so far. The show did a 0.62 rating in the 18-49 demo, down 0.13 from the prior week and still beat everything else on television on both network and cable.

