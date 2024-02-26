WWE reportedly hires a new writer for Smackdown

According to a report by Cassidy Haynes of BodySlam.net, WWE has hired independent wrestler Patrick Scott as a writers assistant for the Smackdown brand. It’s believed that Scott will be starting with WWE this week. Over the weekend, North Carolina promotion PWF gave Scott a sendoff and he left his boots in the ring.

In a message posted to social media, Scott wrote the following…

“I’ll have a lot more to say in the coming days. For now, I will just say this… Thank you.”

Steve Corino was among that names that trained Scott. Scott made a few WWE appearances over the years including the September 17th 2017 episode of WWE NXT where him and Demitrius Bronson lost to Heavy Machinery. Scott also appeared on the April 11th 2018 episode of WWE NXT in a losing effort to Kona Reeves.

