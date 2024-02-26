WWE RAW Results 2/26/24

The fallout from WWE Elimination Chamber: Perth goes down tonight.

WWE Monday Night Raw goes down live this evening starting at 8/7c on the USA Network from the SAP Center in San Jose, CA., with just 40 days remaining until WrestleMania XL.

On tap for this week’s installment of the three-hour WWE on USA Network red brand program is Cody Rhodes vs. Grayson Waller, New Day vs. Imperium in a Street Fight, Sami Zayn vs. Shinsuke Nakamura and more.

Featured below are complete WWE Monday Night Raw results from Monday, February 26, 2024. The following report was written by Gerweck.net reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired live on the USA Network from 8-11pm EST.

WWE MONDAY NIGHT RAW RESULTS (2/26/2024)

The usual “WWE Then. Now. Forever. Together.” opening signature gets us started. We then see live shots of various Superstars, including Becky Lynch, arriving to the SAP Center in San Jose, CA. for tonight’s show.

Rhea Ripley, Becky Lynch Kick Off This Week’s Show

A lengthy video package recapping Saturday’s WWE Elimination Chamber: Perth premium live event airs and then we shoot live inside the SAP Center where Michael Cole and Pat McAfee welcome us to the show. Dominik Mysterio then comes out and introduces the WWE Women’s World Champion.

On that note, Ripley makes her way out and heads to the ring. She settles inside and welcomes us to “Monday Night Mami.” She talks about going Down Under with WWE for her homecoming in Australia this past weekend and successfully defending her title.

As she talks about her journey to WrestleMania XL, the theme for her opponent on “The Grandest Stage of Them All” in 40 days in Philadelphia, PA. hits. Out comes Becky Lynch to a big pop. “The Man” settles in the ring to chants of “Becky! Becky!” and then proclaims that “The Man has come around to San Jose!”

Lynch talks about heading to WrestleMania to fight Ripley. She says they both had a big weekend in Perth. She mentions how it was nice her family and hometown crowd got to see her win, because now they don’t have to travel all the way around the world to see her lose at WrestleMania. Dom-Dom tells Lynch “No one talks to Mami like that!”

“The Man” tells Dom-Dom to pipe down and if Mami doesn’t make you, “The Man” will. She talks about her many accomplishments in recent years and mentions how she’s gonna add “beating Rhea bloody Ripley.” Ripley asks if Lynch is done. She says first of all don’t ever disrespect her Latino Heat like that ever again.

Ripley congratulates Lynch on winning the Chamber match. She says it’s about time she stopped disappointing her and finally doing something to get close to this level. She says Lynch thinks she’s the backbone of this division. She mentions how “Mami is always on top.” The two stare each other down as Ripley’s theme plays again.

As Ripley walks off to the back, Lynch stares her down from the ring and then out of nowhere, Nia Jax appears behind Lynch in the ring. She proceeds to beat Lynch down while Ripley watches on. Nia stops and tells Ripley they are far from over. She hits a big leg drop to Lynch and then pulls her into the corner. She goes for her finisher but officials run out.

Sami Zayn vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

The theme for Sami Zayn hits and out he comes for our first match of the evening. He heads to the ring to a big pop from the San Jose crowd as he prepares for his scheduled showdown against Shinsuke Nakamura. As he settles in the ring, we shift gears and head into a quick pre-match commercial break.

When we return, Jackie Redmond catches up with a fired up Nia Jax who talks about attacking Lynch moments ago and how she’s gonna do ten times worse than that to Liv Morgan when they square off later tonight because it should be her at WrestleMania, not Becky.

Back inside the arena, the rock violins play and out comes “The King of Strong Style” for his scheduled match against the fan-favorite Sami Zayn. Cole talks us through highlights from Raw two weeks ago where Nakamura beat Zayn after a distraction from Drew McIntyre.

As we return live, Nakamura finishes up his ring entrance and then the bell sounds to get this one started. Nakamura comes out strong but Zayn takes over. As the action spills out to the floor, we see Zayn in control of things but clutching his ribs in pain. On that note, we head into a mid-match commercial break as our opening contest continues.

Zayn is on the defensive when we return, as Nakamura is working over the injured ribs of Zayn, whipping him into the turnbuckles with authority. Fans chant “Ole! Ole!” to rally behind Zayn, who turns Shinsuke inside-out with a big lariat. Nakamura focuses on Zayn’s ribs to take back over. They spill out to the floor as we head into another mid-match break.

This time when we return we see much of the same going on, with Nakamura taking it to Zayn. Zayn fights back with a Blue Thunder Bomb, but Nakamura takes over again and connects with a Kinshasa for a close near fall. He hits another one and Zayn still hangs in there. Zayn fights back and hits a Helluva Kick for the win.

Winner: Sami Zayn

Chelsea Green vs. Raquel Rodriguez

We see a video package looking at the history of the rivalry between New Day and Imperium. After that, we see the digital exclusive segment of New Day getting ready for their Street Fight against Imperium for tonight’s show.

Back live, the theme for Chelsea Green hits and out she comes to WWE ring announcer Samantha Irvin doing her custom introduction. As she settles in the ring for our next match of the evening, we head into a quick pre-match commercial break.

When we return, Green is on the mic and she mentions issuing a complaint to WWE management and says she’s competing tonight in protest. She calls the Raw G.M. “Pea-head Pearce” and says she only lost the Last Chance battle royal last week because of his last minute decision to add Raquel Rodriguez.

Green babbles some more about how Rodriguez got the special entry into the match and still went on to travel all the way to Perth to lose, like the local San Jose Sharks. The fans boo loudly. Green vows to prove Rodriguez is a loser and then Rodriguez’s theme hits for a big pop.

Raquel Rodriguez makes her way down to the ring, MCAS be-damned, and settles inside the squared circle for this women’s singles showdown. The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with this one. Within all of a minute or two, Rodriguez squashes Green and gets the win with her finisher.

Winner: Raquel Rodriguez

Could Sami Zayn Be Next For GUNTHER At WrestleMania XL?

Jackie Redmond is backstage with Sami Zayn. She asks what it meant to finally get a win under his belt tonight against Shinsuke Nakamura. She mentions how they’ve spoken the past couple of weeks and things haven’t been going his way. Zayn says he can’t even imagine what would have happened if he lost tonight. Thankfully he doesn’t have to.

As he continues talking, Imperium walks by and stares him down. They keep walking and then WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER stops and grills him before walking past as well. Zayn looks at GUNTHER as he walks away, looks at Redmond and smirks. We head to another commercial break on that note.

