WWE announces two SuperShows in Mexico for July 2024

WWE today announced a return to Mexico this July at the Arena CDMX in Mexico City on Saturday, July 13 and the Arena Monterrey in Monterrey on Sunday, July 14.

Fans attending these two events will see their favorite WWE Superstars from both Raw and Smackdown in action including Rey Mysterio, Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, Rhea Ripley, Becky Lynch, Jey Uso, Santos Escobar, LA Knight, Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, Bobby Lashley and many more.

As the only WWE Live events taking place in Mexico in 2024, demand is expected to be high. Fans interested in an exclusive presale opportunity from Tuesday, February 27, can visit www.superboletos.com for more information.

Standard tickets and VIP packages – including Meet & Greet opportunities with WWE Superstars – go on sale Friday, March 1, at www.superboletos.com.

Colin Vassallo has been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

