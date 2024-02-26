WWE Announces Cody Rhodes vs. Grayson Waller For Tonight’s RAW

A big match has been added to the lineup for tonight’s WWE Monday Night RAW.

Ahead of this week’s post-Elimination Chamber: Perth premium live event episode of the weekly three-hour WWE on USA Network red brand program, WWE has announced the addition of Cody Rhodes vs. Grayson Waller to the lineup.

Rhodes appeared alongside Seth Rollins as guests on Waller’s “The Grayson Waller Effect” segment at the aforementioned WWE PLE this past weekend in Australia.

Previously announced for tonight’s WWE RAW at the SAP Center in San Jose, CA. at 8/7c on the USA Network is a Street Fight with The New Day’s Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods vs. Imperium’s Ludwig Kaiser & Giovanni Vinci, as well as Sami Zayn vs. Shinsuke Nakamura and more.

Make sure to join us here tonight at 8/7c for live WWE Monday Night RAW results coverage from San Jose, CA.

After calling him out earlier today, @GraysonWWE gets his wish as he will go one-on-one with @CodyRhodes TONIGHT on #WWERaw! 8/7c on @USANetwork pic.twitter.com/DEum2LN2Gg — WWE (@WWE) February 26, 2024

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

