WrestleCon Announces Ronda Rousey Will Appear During WrestleMania Week

WrestleCon is going to be a big one this year.

On Monday, the promoters of the annual WrestleCon events began announcing some of the stars that are scheduled to appear in Philadelphia, PA. during WrestleMania 40 Week.

“Starting this week off with Ronda Rousey,” the organizers of WrestleCon announced via social media. “In addition to signed copies of her new memoir, she will be available for pro photos, at the table photos, and autographs on personal items.”

The announcement continued, “For those not able to attend, there will be mail order options through Highspots.”

WrestleCon 2024 takes place from April 4 through April 7 in Philadelphia, PA.

