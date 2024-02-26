Update On AEW Dynamite Ticket Sales For 2/28 In Huntsville, AL.

How are ticket sales for this week’s AEW Dynamite doing?

Let’s find out!

Wrestle Tix is reporting that AEW has sold 2,520 tickets for this week’s AEW Dynamite show at the Propst Arena at the Von Braun Center in Huntsville, Alabama on Wednesday night, February 28, 2024.

There are 62 tickets remaining for the show, which is set up for 2,582 seats.

Scheduled for this week’s AEW Dynamite is Sting’s final appearance before retirement match at AEW Revolution, Blackpool Combat Club vs. Eddie Kingston & FTR, an appearance by Will Ospreay and more.

Make sure to join us here every Wednesday night at 8/7c for live AEW Dynamite results coverage.

