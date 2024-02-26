Two Big Matches Set For 3/4 Episode Of WWE RAW

Two big matches are official for next week’s episode of WWE Monday Night RAW.

During this week’s post-Elimination Chamber: Perth episode of the weekly three-hour WWE on USA Network red brand program, a pair of big main event bouts were announced for next Monday night’s show.

Scheduled for the Monday, March 4, 2024 episode of WWE Monday Night RAW from San Antonio, TX. is “Main Event” Jey Uso vs. Drew McIntyre, as well as Becky Lynch vs. Nia Jax.

