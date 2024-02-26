Tickets for ROH Supercard of Honor 2024 out now

Tickets for the ROH Supercard of Honor pay-per-view during WrestleMania weekend on Friday, April 5, are now available for general sale.

The show will be held at The Liacouras Center in Philadelphia, eight miles away from the Wells Fargo Center where it will run head-to-head with Friday Night Smackdown and the Hall of Fame induction ceremony.

The good news is that over 1,000 tickets have been sold already for the show but the arena, which holds 8,000 in a wrestling setup, has only been configured for 2,000 seats, with none of the second level open and only three quarters of the first raised tier open.

Tickets start from $20 and go up to $59 for ringside plus taxes and fees and are available on Ticketmaster.com.

Colin Vassallo has been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

