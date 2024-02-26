The Rock, Triple H React To Their WWE Rivals Episode

WWE Superstar Sunday returned on A&E this past weekend.

On Sunday night, WWE Rivals and A&E Biography: WWE Legends returned with season premiere episodes for both WWE on A&E original series.

The WWE Rivals episode looked back at the legendary rivalry between Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Paul “Triple H” Levesque.

Triple H wrote about the episode, “Destined to do this forever… thank God.”

In response to the post on X, The Rock hopped on social media and gave his own thoughts.

“Hope everyone out there enjoys this tonight as much as we did paving the road over the years,” Rock wrote. “There’s no business, like the pro wrestling business and I LOVE it.”

He continued, “Boundless respect to my brother Triple H. Blood, sweat and ‘thanks for the house’. #WWERivals.”

WWE Rivals and A&E Biography: WWE Legends will air new episodes every Sunday night starting at 8/7c on A&E.

Hope everyone out there enjoys this tonight as much as we did paving the road over the years. There’s no business, like the pro wrestling business and I LOVE it. Boundless respect to my brother @TripleH. Blood, sweat and ‘thanks for the house’. #WWERivals @WWE @AETV 8/7c https://t.co/YNSQi8y8c5 — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) February 26, 2024

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

