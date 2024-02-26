The Rock Announced For Friday’s SmackDown

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson will be appearing on WWE programming this week.

On early Monday morning, The Bloodline’s newest member took to social media to announce that he will be appearing on this week’s episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown on FOX from Glendale, AZ.

He wrote the following:

“You can feel the uptick, excitement, energy & disruption happing now in pro wrestling.

It’s super f*cking cool to see. Glendale, Arizona SOLD OUT

Your city will never be the same Up next: DALLAS • March 8th

MEMPHIS • March 15th #Smackdown

#FINALLY

#Greatness

#Bloodline

LIVE on FOX 8/7c

FRIDAY NIGHT

@wwe @tkogrp”

