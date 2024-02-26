The Miz Posts Video Saying He’s Locked In Room Backstage At WWE RAW

Whoops!

The Miz is in quite the pickle just hours before this week’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw.

Ahead of the post-Elimination Chamber: Perth episode of the weekly three-hour WWE on USA Network red brand program this evening, The Miz surfaced in a video on Instagram.

Why is this relevant?

Well, because “The A-Lister” is apparently locked inside a room behind-the-scenes at the SAP Center in San Jose, California.

The Miz spoke about being locked inside a room backstage at the venue for tonight’s show in a video shared less than two hours before the show is scheduled to air live on the USA Network at 8/7c.

Will he get out?

Time will tell!

Join us here tonight at 8/7c for live WWE Monday Night Raw results coverage to see if “The Most Must-See WWE Superstar of All-Time” finds his way free!

