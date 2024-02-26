Seth Rollins Talks About The Rock Using Same Insults In WWE For 20 Years

Seth “Freakin'” Rollins spoke with the folks from Submission Radio while in Australia this past weekend for the WWE Elimination Chamber: Perth premium live event.

During the discussion, the WWE World Heavyweight Champion spoke about how The Rock has been using the same insults in promos in WWE for 20 years.

“Yeah, I mean, look, he’s rattled, man,” Rollins said. “He’s rattled. He’s shook. He came in here thinking he’s going to do whatever he wanted to do. so now he’s trying to throw his weight around and he’s got all the same insults that he’s had for the last 20 years. It’s kind of sad in some ways. But he wants to run his mouth, dude. He’s going to get whooped. I mean, he’s a specimen, but the dude’s out of practice. He hasn’t wrestled in 10 years. I mean, I’m the World Heavyweight Champion for a reason. He couldn’t lace my boots in his best days, let alone now. So he can run his mouth all he wants when he wants to show up. I dare him to put hands on me, because he slapped me the way he slapped Cody. If nobody was there to hold me back, oh, baby. I’d be clawing his eyes out of his head. Rey Mysterio, poof, eat your heart out, you know what I mean?”

Also during the discussion, “The Visionary” and “The Revolutionary” spoke about how WWE is on an all-time great run right now as a company and how he’s thrilled to be at the top of the card during this period.

“It’s a great time,” he said. “Business is good. We are here in Perth. It’s going to be a fantastic Elimination Chamber. I am excited to be right in the middle of all that. I’ve never taken a world title into WrestleMania, so I’m stoked to be not in the Chamber and just watching six guys tear each other apart to try to get a shot at my title and at me in a marquee match on the biggest show in the history of our industry. So, I mean, I love it. Then you got The Rock back here talking his smack. You got Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes. I mean, we’re in the middle of one of the greatest runs in the history of our industry, and I am psyched to be dead smack in the middle of it.”

Check out the complete interview via the YouTube player embedded below. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.

