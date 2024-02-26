Revolution 2024 surpasses 16,000 tickets for Sting’s retirement match

The people in Greensboro are turning up in droves for Sting’s final match at the AEW Revolution pay-per-view as the show has now surpassed 16,000 tickets according to @WrestleTix.

The show is now getting close to the attendance of Forbidden Door 2022, which holds the record for AEW in North America inside an arena. That show did 16,529 at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois.

Revolution will be a celebration for Sting and many of his former colleagues are expected to be at the Greensboro Coliseum for his farewell.

Sting will make his final Dynamite appearance this Wednesday.

