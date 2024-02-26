Ole Anderson passes away

Feb 26, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

Ole Anderson has passed away at 81. An original Horseman.

Famous tag team with his “brother” Gene and later with “cousin” Arn in The Four Horsemen.

He also booked places like Georgia and WCW, and actually created The Road Warriors.

Post Category: Featured News, News     Tags:

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Macey Estrella and Mandy Rose

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal