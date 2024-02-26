Ole Anderson passes away

Ole Anderson has passed away at 81. An original Horseman.

Famous tag team with his “brother” Gene and later with “cousin” Arn in The Four Horsemen.

He also booked places like Georgia and WCW, and actually created The Road Warriors.

The NWA sends its condolences to the family, friends and fans of the legendary Ole Anderson pic.twitter.com/omiMZIAdmN — NWA (@nwa) February 27, 2024

I Am Forever Thankful To Ole And Gene For Bringing Me In To Crockett Promotions As A Cousin. It Launched My Career. I Will Be Grateful Forever For You Giving Me The Opportunity To Become Who I Am Today. We Didn’t Always Agree With Each Other, But The Honest To God Truth Is You &… pic.twitter.com/bYinfeWhKp — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) February 26, 2024

I watched him wrestle thousands of times

He was great at his job

Heel or babyface

RIP Ole Anderson pic.twitter.com/d4A4pzMmyd — Tommy Dreamer (@THETOMMYDREAMER) February 27, 2024

