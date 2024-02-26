Kevin Patrick Working His “Dream Job” Now That He’s Gone From WWE

Kevin Patrick continues to talk about his exit from WWE.

The former WWE Raw and SmackDown commentator recently appeared on 700WLW for an interview, during which he addressed his departure from WWE.

“Absolutely loved my time with WWE,” he said. “Nothing but love for everybody there.”

He continued, “I’ll look back on my time there brilliantly, and I know I’ll go visit friends when WWE is in town, I’ll go say hi to everybody. I left very amicably with everybody there.”

Patrick also spoke about his new gig, which is hosting MLS 360 on Apple TV, during the interview.

“Everything about this show screams me, and I hate to say it like that because it sounds egotistical, but it’s my dream job,” he said. “It’s absolutely my dream job to be bouncing around the grounds, bouncing around through the goals, bringing you all the live updates. It’s me to a tee for anyone that knows me really well. It’s what I’m all about. So it is the dream job and it’s something that was so important for me to go all in on this.”

Check out the complete interview at iHeart.com. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.

