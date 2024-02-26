Kevin Nash Elaborates On Reason He Won’t Be At AEW Revolution For Sting’s Retirement

On the latest episode of his “Kliq This” podcast, Kevin Nash spoke more about the reason why he won’t be at AEW Revolution 2024 this weekend for the pro wrestling retirement of his longtime friend and fellow former nWo Wolfpac member Sting.

“I never said that (that I was on the WWE payroll),” Nash said. “What I said is I’m a WWE guy. I can’t have a picture of me in the crowd and underneath it says, ‘Is all Elite.’ I just can’t have that. It just doesn’t work.”

Nash continued, “One of my closest fu**ing friends is Paul Levesque. As much as I love Steve and I know he will only have one last match, I will watch it. We will talk about it. I haven’t been to a WrestleMania, a RAW, a SmackDown, or any of the other pay-per-views. I haven’t been to any events. I don’t want to go to any place and be around a bunch of people, let alone wrestling people. I just don’t want to do it. I’m a hermit and that’s it.”

Check out the complete episode of the show at AdFreeShows.com. H/T to WrestlingNews.co for transcribing the above quotes.

