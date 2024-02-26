Giulia update, Nic Nemeth vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi announced

– Official for Sakura Genesis April 6…

Tetsuya Naito will defend the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship against the New Japan Cup winner!

Nic Nemeth vs Hiroshi Tanahashi for the IWGP Global Championship.

March 6, Ota ON SALE NOW

Tetsuya Naito vs SHO! Jack Perry vs Shota Umino! April 6, Ryogoku ON SALE 3/3

Tetsuya Naito vs #njcup winner!

Nic Nemeth vs Hiroshi Tanahashi! Fans worldwide can buy tickets to both cards in English!https://t.co/eRt6rYrRMe#njpw52nd #njSG pic.twitter.com/RAIL4BypJz — NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) February 27, 2024

– Tokyo Sports reports Giulia is leaving STARDOM when her contract expires next month and will likely join Rossy Ogawa’s new promotion.

