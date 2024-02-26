Giulia update, Nic Nemeth vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi announced

Feb 26, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

– Official for Sakura Genesis April 6…

Tetsuya Naito will defend the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship against the New Japan Cup winner!

Nic Nemeth vs Hiroshi Tanahashi for the IWGP Global Championship.

– Tokyo Sports reports Giulia is leaving STARDOM when her contract expires next month and will likely join Rossy Ogawa’s new promotion.

