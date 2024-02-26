Drew McIntyre Believes He Suffered Injury At WWE Elimination Chamber: Perth

“The Scottish Warrior” had a rough day on Saturday.

Drew McIntyre spoke with Byron Saxton after successfully punching his ticket to a WWE World Heavyweight Championship match against Seth “Freakin'” Rollins at WrestleMania XL by winning the Men’s Elimination Chamber match.

Following his hard-earned victory in the co-main event of the WWE Elimination Chamber: Perth premium live event at Optus Stadium in Australia, McIntyre spoke with Saxton about a potential eardrum injury he suffered en route to working his way to his ultimate goal of having his moment on “The Grandest Stage of Them All.”

“I can barely hear the words after getting hit in the ear so hard,” McIntyre said. “It’s fine. I said I would do whatever it takes, not just for me but for everybody else. And every superplex, every dive off the cage, every power bomb in the back of my neck was worth it. I said I’d go through any obstacle. Push Cody [Rhodes] to finish his story, that’s what the fans wanted. Push Seth [Rollins] to stop being selfish.”

McIntyre continued, “Some people are like, it’s just so you can get Seth at WrestleMania. Yeah, I just had to beat AJ Styles and I just had to put myself through hell while jet lagged, while this eardrum appears to be burst. Worth it. I did it for each and every one of you. We’re so close, so close. WrestleMania, we finish our own story and I finally get my moment.”

Check out the complete Drew McIntyre post-Elimination Chamber interview via the YouTube player embedded below. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.

