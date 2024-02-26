CM Punk Calls Out WWE 2K24 For Not Including Him, Drew McIntyre Taunts Punk

– CM Punk took to his Instagram Stories on Monday to release a video regarding himself not being included in the roster for the new WWE 2K24 video game. Check out the video below.

CM Punk demands answers on why he is not in the new WWE game. Will the uproar by the fans cause them to include him in a future DLC? pic.twitter.com/VMoLzNzJMZ — CMSLA[G]LE (@cm_slagle) February 26, 2024

– Speaking of “The Best in the World,” Drew McIntyre continues to taunt him on social media. His latest offering is a photo of himself going Punk’s finisher, the GTS, inside the Elimination Chamber match, which Punk was reportedly originally scheduled to win before getting injury. McIntyre wrote as the caption to the photo, “The GTM – Go To Mania.”

The GTM Go To Mania pic.twitter.com/vZaWRZD1fY — Drew (@DMcIntyreWWE) February 26, 2024

