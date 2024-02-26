Becky Lynch Talks About Conor McGregor Possibly Switching From UFC To WWE

“The Man” thinks “The Notorious” one could fit in just fine in WWE.

While speaking with the folks from Submission Radio in Australia for the WWE Elimination Chamber: Perth premium live event, Becky Lynch was asked about the possibility of Conor McGregor making the transition from fighting inside the Octagon in the UFC, to entertaining inside the squared circle for WWE.

“I think it’s very possible,” Lynch said. “I believe he’s inspired by the WWE.”

The former UFC double-champion was the subject of a call-out on last week’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw by fellow UFC contender Michael Chandler, whom he coached alongside during the most recent season of The Ultimate Fighter reality show on ESPN.

Check out the complete Becky Lynch interview via the YouTube player embedded below. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

