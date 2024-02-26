Backstage WWE News & Notes

– The WWE travel going to and coming back from Australia was said to be more hectic for some than others. The WWE travel to Australia for some saw stops in California, Hawaii and then ultimately Australia. On the way back home, there were some talents that ended up taking four-or-five legs of a flight to get to their respective destinations.

– WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque showed up at the UNDERTAKER 1 deadMAN SHOW featuring WWE Hall of Fame legend The Undertaker while in Australia for the WWE Elimination Chamber: Perth premium live event this weekend.

– While it should come as a surprise to no one, the WWE merchandise for Rhea Ripley and Cody Rhodes in particular sold really well at the WWE Elimination Chamber: Perth premium live event at Optus Stadium this past Saturday.

