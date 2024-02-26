Backstage AEW News & Notes

– Sting was insistent on taking the big bump at the end of the Texas Tornado tag-team match with Darby Allin against Don Callis Family duo Konosuke Takeshita and Powerhouse Hobbs at AEW Dynamite: Homecoming from Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, FL. There were those behind-the-scenes who pushed for Allin to take the bump, but it was “The Icon” who insisted he do it himself. Obviously things turned out okay in the end, as Sting has been fine since the match.

– New AEW hire Jennifer Pepperman, the former WWE creative team member, was backstage at AEW Dynamite this past Wednesday night at the BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma. It wasn’t specified if she was there observing, or working.

– As noted, QT Marshall started in his new VP role backstage at the AEW Collision show on Saturday night in Springfield, MO. The former QTV member is not expected to wrestle for AEW as part of his new run, however he did take pictures in his ring gear last night and was said to be in incredible shape.

(H/T: Fightful Select)

