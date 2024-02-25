Update on Drew McIntyre’s WWE deal

Feb 25, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

Fightful Select has confirmed that Drew McIntyre’s deal now extends past WrestleMania, and that some injury and inactivity time was added to the deal in order to get it there.

Sources near McIntyre claim that there have been conversations between the two sides, and it appears as if they want to get a deal done. However, they also claim that one isn’t done, in place, and that nothing has changed on that front.

WWE sources indicated that McIntyre is well respected in the company both by talent and staff for his work, as well as media and community event schedule.

