Spoilers: Two New Title Bouts Set For TNA Sacrifice 2024

Some new matches are now official for the next TNA Wrestling special event.

Following the set of TV tapings for future episodes of iMPACT On AXS TV from Saturday night at The Alario Center in New Orleans, Louisiana, new matches have been made official for the upcoming TNA Sacrifice 2024 special event.

Added to the 3/8 PPV in Windsor, ONT. is Nic Nemeth vs. Steve Maclin for the IWGP Global title and Jordynne Grace vs. Xia Brookside vs. Tasha Steelz for the TNA Knockouts title.

Previously announced for TNA Sacrifice 2024 is Moose vs. Eric Young for the TNA World title.

For complete TNA iMPACT On AXS TV spoilers from Saturday’s taping in New Orleans, LA., click here.

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

