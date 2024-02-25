Spoilers: TNA iMPACT On AXS TV Taping Results For Future Episodes

Future episodes of TNA iMPACT On AXS TV are in the can.

On Saturday night, TNA Wrestling taped several matches and segments for future episodes of iMPACT On AXS TV from The Alario Center in New Orleans, LA.

Featured below, courtesy of PWInsider.com, are complete spoilers from the taping.

TNA iMPACT ON AXS TV SPOILERS (Taped On 2/24/2024) – Steve Maclin def. “Speedball” Mike Bailey. – Nick Nemeth appeared on the big screen and said he has been in NJPW winning a championship and he will defend it against Steve Maclin at Sacrifice. – Jake Something def. Laredo Kid. – AJ Francis and Deaner def. Rich Swann and Joe Hendry. – There was a championship ceremony for new X-Division Champion Mustafa Ali. The Good Hands were with Ali. Chris Sabin made his out and ran down Ali, then said Ali likes to talk but Sabin is a man of action. Sabin then hits Ali. The Good Hands then attack Sabin and they triple teamed Sabin. KUSHIDA and Kevin Knight then made the save. – Xia Brookside vs. Tasha Steelz ends in a no contest. TNA Knockouts World Champion Jordynne Grace makes her way out and says she would face both women at Sacrifice. – The System (TNA World Champion Moose, Brian Myers and Eddie Edwards) def. TNA World Tag Team Champions ABC (Chris Bey and Ace Austin) and Eric Young. – Jodi Threat def. Killer Kelly. – TNA Digital Media Champion Crazzy Steve def. Rhino. – TNA X-Division Champion Mustafa Ali def. Kevin Knight. The Good Hands, KUSHIDA and Chris Sabin gets involved. Alex Shelley then makes his way down to the ring to make the save. – Ash by Elegance wins a squash match. – The Time Splitters def. The Good Hands. – Josh Alexander def. Dirty Dango. – Dani Luna def. Masha Slamovich. – PCO def. Alan Angels. – There was an in-ring segment with TNA World Champion Moose and Eric Young. The System then attacked Young, but ABC made the save. – Trent Seven def. Trey Miguel.

