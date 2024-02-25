Raquel Rodriguez wrestles at Elimination Chamber despite MCAS flare up

Perhaps you noticed that yesterday, Raquel Rodriguez went au naturel for her Elimination Chamber match and was the only one who did not have makeup on.

Rodriguez revealed that she had an MCAS flare up during her long flight from the United States to Australia where her face turned completely pink. Rodriguez has been battling MCAS for the past several months and it’s the reason why she hasn’t been on television lately.

MCAS is a condition in which the patient experiences repeated episodes of the symptoms of allergic symptoms such as hives, swelling, etc.

“A big part of being a female wrestler for WWE is getting to sit in that makeup chair with our amazing makeup team who I love so much and getting to get dolled up. It’s part of being a girl. It’s part of feeling fully the part,” Rodriguez wrote on Instagram.

“At the end of the night, I’m proud I went out there Alicia Keys style. Even if this trip didn’t go as planned I am still grateful that I was blessed to be in Elimination Chamber in Perth, Australia, with 5 other talented women! And I got to hug a koala bear so it was a win for me!”

Rodriguez thanked several people who made it possible, including the WWE medical team who took care of her and eventually allowed her to compete.

Colin Vassallo has been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

