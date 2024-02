– Kevin Owens comments on the Vince McMahon allegations…

“Everything that has come out is awful. Just terrible,” Owens started. “There’s really no words to describe how sad this makes me feel.

If the people spoke out went through what they went through, that’s terrible. It’s shameful and it can’t ever happen again. That’s what it comes down to.”

Source: interview With Alex McCarthy of Daily Mail

