Independent pro wrestler passes away

Feb 25, 2024 - by James Walsh

A member of the pro wrestling community has passed away.

On Saturday, reports surfaced confirming the death of pro wrestler Anthony Gaines.

Gaines, 30, real name Anthony Nicometi Jr., rose to viral prominence in 2018 at an ESW event where he took a Pounce spot from Ace Romero and flew out of the ring.

He made his pro wrestling debut back in 2014 for Upstate Pro Wrestling and would go on to work for such promotions as Pro Wrestling Rampage, Revenge Pro Wrestling, and Toronto’s Smash Wrestling.

