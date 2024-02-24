WWE Elimination Chamber: Perth Results 2/24/24

The final premium live event stop on the road to WrestleMania XL has arrived.

WWE Elimination Chamber: Perth is live from Optus Stadium in Perth, Western Australia, Australia. On tap for today’s show is the Men’s and Women’s Elimination Chamber matches, The Judgment Day vs. New Catch Republic for the tag titles, Rhea Ripley vs. Nia Jax for the WWE Women’s World title, The Kabuki Warriors vs. Candice LeRae & Indi Hartwell for the women’s tag titles, as well as Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes on “The Grayson Waller Effect.”

Featured below are complete WWE Elimination Chamber: Perth results from Friday, February 24, 2024. The following report was written by Gerweck.net reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired live from 4-8am EST.

WWE ELIMINATION CHAMBER: PERTH RESULTS (2/24/2024)

The WWE Elimination Chamber: Perth Kickoff Show is live now. We shoot inside the pre-show studio where Megan Morant, Sam Roberts and Peter Rosenberg welcome us to the show.

After the three panelists welcome us to the show, they begin running down the advertised lineup for today’s show. We then shoot to our first video package, which looks at the brutality of the Elimination Chamber match in general.

Backstage live, we see Byron Saxton. He talks about the feeling in the building heading into today’s highly-anticipated show. We see live shots of Bianca Belair and Tiffany Stratton arriving at Optus Stadium and then a shot of fans filing into the stadium. We shoot to a quick commercial break on that note.

When we return from the break, the panelists talk about Rhea Ripley’s Australian homecoming and recap some of the events from the Chamber Kickoff press event. We see the video package for the WWE Women’s World Championship between Ripley and Nia Jax set for today’s show.

We then shift gears to the tag title scene, where Roberts, Rosenberg and Morant talk about New Catch Republic challenging The Judgment Day for the Undisputed WWE World Tag-Team Championships. Roberts goes with the challengers, while Rosenberg predicts the champions to retain.

They joke about R-Truth being in Austria instead of Australia and then we see a live shot of Naomi arriving to Optus Stadium backstage. A video package airs after that to recap the WWE Superstars’ time in Australia thus far leading up to today’s show.

After some more video packages, we see a promo from social media featuring The Rock. He talks from backstage after his SmackDown appearance about today’s show in Perth. He mentions Grayson Waller being the hometown boy and says he wants someone to tell him if Cody Rhodes or Seth Rollins talk trash.

Undisputed WWE Women’s Tag-Team Championships

The Kabuki Warriors (C) vs. Candice LeRae & Indi Hartwell

Following another commercial time out, we return live, this time inside Optus Stadium where Michael Cole and Corey Graves welcome us to the show. Cole wishes Graves a happy 40th birthday. Graves thanks us for getting up early. The theme for Candice LeRae and Australia’s own Indi Hartwell hits and out they come for their big title opportunity.

The theme for their opposition hits and out comes The Kabuki Warriors. The Undisputed WWE Women’s Tag-Team Champions make their way to the ring to a ton of boos. Asuka and Kairi Sane settle inside the squared circle and their music dies down. The ring announcer handles the final formal pre-match ring introductions for this championship opener.

Now the bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with this one. The fans chant loud for Indi Hartwell, who kicks things off for her team, taking it to Kairi Sane, who starts things off for her team. Indi dominates the early offense and tags in Candice. The Kabuki Warriors shift the momentum in their favor and begin beating down LeRae.

Eventually Hartwell gets the hot tag and she helps shift the momentum back into the favor of the challengers. Hartwell gets Asuka down for a close two count and then hits a big dive through the ropes to knock Asuka out to the floor off the ring apron. After some more back-and-forth action, we see The Kabuki Warriors turn the tables and get the win, with Sane scoring the pin.

Winners and STILL Undisputed WWE Women’s Tag-Team Champions: The Kabuki Warriors

Women’s Elimination Chamber Match

Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair vs. Liv Morgan vs. Tiffany Stratton vs. Naomi vs. Raquel Rodriguez

After the Kickoff Show match wraps up, we shoot to a video package looking at Rules for Acknowledging the Tribal Chief, Roman Reigns, narrated by Paul Heyman. The video package also focuses on The Rock joining The Bloodline and the ongoing rivalry against Cody Rhodes. When that wraps up, we see the video package for the Men’s Chamber match.

The video package wraps up and then we shoot to Byron Saxton, who introduces his guest at this time, LA Knight. Knight talks in a backstage interview about preparing for his first-ever Elimination Chamber match. He vows to win and go on to WrestleMania XL to capture the title. “Who’s game is it? You already know … YEAH!” he says to wrap his brief backstage interview up.

From there, we shoot back to the pre-show panelists for one final time. The trio give their thoughts on the Men’s Chamber match and then wrap up the Kickoff Show. We then shift gears and head into the cold open for the WWE Elimination Chamber: Perth premium live event main card. We then shoot inside Optus Stadium where Michael Cole and Corey Graves welcome us to the show.

We see some live shots of several Superstars, including Kevin Owens coming in the building with a Koala Bear on his shoulder. The ominous music plays inside the venue as the Elimination Chamber cage is slowly lowered over the ring. The Women’s Elimination Chamber match will kick things off on today’s PLE in Australia. It’s time to find out who is going to WrestleMania XL to challenge for the WWE Women’s World Championship.

The ring announcer begins the introductions for our opener as the bell sounds. He runs down the rules for the Elimination Chamber match. The theme for Bianca Belair hits first and out comes “The EST of WWE” to a big pop from the Perth crowd. She is locked inside one of the pods. Raquel Rodriguez’s theme hits next and out she comes, where she too is locked inside a pod.

Next out is Tiffany Stratton to a bunch of boos. Cole proclaims it “Tiffy-Time” as she settles into a pod. Liv Morgan’s theme hits next and out she comes to continue her “Liv Morgan Revenge Tour.” Cole puts over Morgan as the last woman to pin Rhea Ripley in singles action. She is also the most experienced participant in today’s Women’s Chamber bout. She is locked in a pod and her theme dies down.

Out fifth is the first woman who will start the match off, Naomi. After she settles in the Chamber-covered ring, the other woman who will kick off this match makes her way out, as Becky Lynch’s theme hits. The Australian crowd gives “The Man” a huge pop coming out. She settles inside the Chamber-covered ring as well and it’s time for Naomi and Becky Lynch to start this one off. The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running.

Naomi and Lynch exchange several holds and reversals. We see Naomi climb up the cage structure and grab Lynch with her legs. She essentially twerks her face-first into the cage over-and-over again. Lynch slumps down and then Naomi leaps off the cage wall and connects with a split-legged leg drop. The fans are already chanting “Tiffy-Time!” and other Tiffany Stratton-related chants.

The countdown clock appears and when it expires, we see the aerial shot over the pods with each lighting up. Finally, things stop and it is Tiffany Stratton’s pod that opens up. The crowd goes absolutely bonkers for “The Center of the Universe,” and it is definitely Tiffy-Time in Perth. She gets Naomi in one corner and Lynch in the other. She hits cartwheels into back-elbows to both ladies for huge pops from the crowd.

Stratton gets both Naomi and Lynch up over her shoulders at the same time in an impressive power display. Naomi ends up escaping but Stratton puts her down. She goes up for the Prettiest Moonsault Ever, but Lynch jumps up after her and hits a side-Russian leg sweep off the top-rope.

The countdown clock appears again and this time when it expires, it is Liv Morgan who enters the match in the fourth spot. She beats Stratton down early on. Lynch hits a Beck-Xploder suplex on Stratton into the cage wall. She gets the Dis-Arm-Her submission on Stratton while her arm is hanging through the cage wall.

Naomi climbs up to the top of a pod and hits a blockbuster on Morgan off the rope. Stratton rolls Naomi up and pins her to eliminate her. The countdown clock appears again and this time when it expires, Raquel Rodriguez is let out of her pod. That leaves only Bianca Belair remaining in one of the pods. Everyone but Naomi is still alive in the match. After some more action, the clock appears again and Belair is finally let out of her pod.

Belair goes to work on Stratton coming out of the gate and then follows up with big spots on Morgan and Lynch. She hits a huge delayed vertical suplex on “The Man” in an impressive power display. Stratton grabs Belair by her long ponytail. Belair spinebusters her into the mat for her efforts. Belair hits a wild tornado DDT on Rodriguez on the iron grate outside of the ring. Liv climbs onto the top of one of the pods.

Morgan hits a seated senton off the top of a pod onto Rodriguez. Lynch and Stratton end up on top of a pod. They trade shots up there and then Stratton shoves Lynch off the pod. She collides into Rodriguez on the way down. Tiffany points to her wrist and says it’s Tiffy-Time before leaping off the top of a pod with a huge swanton bomb onto the other three ladies in the match for an enormous pop and “This is Awesome!” chant.

Stratton hits a rolling senton on Morgan and heads to the top-rope for the Prettiest Moonsault Ever, but Morgan pops up and cuts her off. Morgan hits her finisher on Stratton and pins her to eliminate her. The fans boo like crazy and even chant “Bullsh*t!” after realizing Tiffy-Time has ended for this evening. Rodriguez hits a big double power bomb spot in an impressive power display, but is eliminated moments later.

Belair and Lynch duke it out until Morgan comes over and slams them both face-first into the Chamber wall. Belair is launched into one of the pods by Morgan after that. Morgan hits a sunset flip into a power bomb of Belair, who she spikes on the top of her head pretty violently. Morgan hits a super-plex on Lynch. Belair goes for a 450 splash off the top rope onto Lynch, but “The Man” gets her knees up to give Belair the rough landing.

We see Belair hoist Morgan up for the K.O.D., but Morgan counters with a jaw-breaker with the knee on the way down. Lynch goes for the Man-Handle Slam, but Morgan connects with a Codebreaker on her as well. Belair knocks Morgan down and looks for the K.O.D. on Lynch, but Lynch avoids it. Morgan rolls Belair up and eliminates her. Literally two seconds later, Lynch does the same to Morgan to pick up the win. “The Man” is going to WrestleMania XL.

Winner and ADVANCING to title match at WrestleMania XL: Becky Lynch

