Tammy Sytch transported to a different prison

Feb 24, 2024 - by James Walsh

Tammy “Sunny” Sytch has posed for a new mug shot.

Sytch was transported to the Lowell Correctional Institution from the Florida Women’s Reception Center in Ocala.

With the move, the women’s wrestling legend took a new mug shot, which celebrity-gossip website TMZ has published.

Sytch was sentenced to 10.6 years in prison for driving with a suspended license causing death, and a second sentence of seven years for DUI manslaughter following that. Sytch will then have eight years of probation.

Credit: Wrestling Headlines

