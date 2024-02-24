RVD on AEW experience: “It was cool”

Rob Van Dam on his experience in AEW so far …

“It was cool. A lot of guys really went out of their way to make me feel appreciated and welcomed.

They were like ‘hey, some of us might be a little apprehensive in telling you this but we’re all so excited that you’re here and so stoked’, there were a few particular guys who said that, and I’ll always remember that ’cause that stands out.

Definitely puts me in a different perspective than in WWE where I kind of just felt like replaceable, expandable. Might be there next week, might not, I never knew.”

(via 1 Of A Kind podcast)

