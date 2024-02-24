Meat Madness Match Update For AEW Revolution 2024

“Meat Madness” at AEW Revolution 2024 is even meatier.

On this week’s episode of AEW Collision on TNT, it was announced that Don Callis Family member Powerhouse Hobbs will be joining Wardlow of The Undisputed Kingdom and “The Murderhawk Monster” Lance Archer in the “Meat Madness” match at AEW Revolution 2024.

The bout is now confirmed to be a three-way showdown at the AEW Revolution 2024 pay-per-view scheduled for March 3 at the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina.

Make sure to join us here on 3/3 for live AEW Revolution 2024 results coverage from Greensboro, N.C.

The "Meat Madness" match at #AEWRevolution on 3/3 in Greensboro, N.C. is now a Three-Way match, with Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Wardlow vs. "The Murderhawk Monster" Lance Archer.#AEWCollision pic.twitter.com/sA2fYXUXAe — Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) February 25, 2024

