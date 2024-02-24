Eric Young and TNA roster address crowd about change before No Surrender

With Anthem Sports & Entertainment executives on site at TNA No Surrender, the TNA talent came out before the start of the show to address the crowd, led by one of the locker room leaders Eric Young.

Young said that change can be tricky because everyone is different and said that nothing is guaranteed in life and the only thing for sure is that change will come no matter what.

“This is the only promise this universe gives any of us. All we can do is adapt, pivot, and absorb that change and do our absolute best,” Young said, obviously referring to the removal of Scott D’Amore.

Young admitted that it’s difficult and asked the fans to bear with them.

“This is an amazing place filled with amazing people. And sometimes you lose something, you lose someone. And that the next step is grief. And then after that, after a while, the next step is you got one of two choices. You can be lost with them, or you can move forward. And that’s what we’re going to do,” Young continued.

He said that everyone wants TNA to thrive, be seen, loved, and respected.

“So I say this. To anybody that stands in our way, anybody that would oppose us, anybody asking for our unbiased surrender…I want this part because we’re not on TV, I want it to be crystal f*cking clear, this place, these people, you guys, TNA, there will be No Surrender.”

Colin Vassallo has been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

