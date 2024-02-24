Dark Side of the Ring returns with episode on John Tenta

Dark Side of the Ring has revealed what the first episode of Season 5 will cover.

Season 5 will kick-off with John “Earthquake” Tenta’s story.

A larger-than-life heel in the ring and a die hard family man at home, Tenta’s passing at just 42 years old was an especially cruel ending for a man so universally beloved.

Tuesday, March 5 at 10pm ET on @vicetv. pic.twitter.com/WqBAqYtORZ

— Dark Side of the Ring (@DarkSideOfRing) February 23, 2024