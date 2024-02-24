Becky Lynch Tells Rhea Ripley To Enjoy Her Win Now, Because She’s Losing At WrestleMania XL

“The Man” is ready to lock horns with “Mami” on “The Grandest Stage of Them All.”

Following her victory in the Women’s Chamber match at WWE Elimination Chamber: Perth on Saturday in Australia, Becky Lynch watched on as Rhea Ripley successfully defended her WWE Women’s World Championship in the main event against Nia Jax.

And the cameras were rolling.

“Big Time Becks” posted a clip of herself reacting to Ripley’s show-closing victory in front of her home land fans in Australia on her official X account, with a caption that reads, “See you in Philly, Rhea Ripley. #WrestleMANia.”

In the video, Lynch is shown watching fireworks explode inside Optus Stadium as Ripley celebrated her title defense over Jax in the final match of the evening at WWE Elimination Chamber: Perth.

“Enjoy your fireworks now, Rhea, because they’re gonna be going off for me at WrestleMania,” Lynch stated. “It’s official, Mami versus The Man.”

