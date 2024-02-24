AEW signs Saraya’s Brother Zak Knight

It looks like a new face has arrived on the scene in All Elite Wrestling.

On this week’s episode of AEW Rampage on TNT from the BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma, The Outcasts duo of Saraya and Harley Cameron appeared in a backstage interview segment.

After talking about the ongoing love saga between Ruby Soho and Angelo Parker, whom they are actively attempting to break up, they announce a new AEW signing.

Saraya Knight introduced her brother, Zak Knight, formerly known as Zak Zodiac, noting he is “#AllElite.”

Saraya and Harley Cameron reveal the endgame of their plan of splitting up Ruby Soho and Angelo Parker! Watch #AEWRampage on TNT!@Saraya | @itsdanni_ellexo | @RealRubySoho | @TheAngeloParker pic.twitter.com/3wdMliYy7D — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 24, 2024

