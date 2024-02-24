AEW signs Saraya’s Brother Zak Knight

Feb 24, 2024 - by James Walsh

It looks like a new face has arrived on the scene in All Elite Wrestling.

On this week’s episode of AEW Rampage on TNT from the BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma, The Outcasts duo of Saraya and Harley Cameron appeared in a backstage interview segment.

After talking about the ongoing love saga between Ruby Soho and Angelo Parker, whom they are actively attempting to break up, they announce a new AEW signing.

Saraya Knight introduced her brother, Zak Knight, formerly known as Zak Zodiac, noting he is “#AllElite.”

Post Category: News     Tags: , ,

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

La Rosa Negra

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal