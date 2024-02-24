AEW Collision

February 24th 2024

Live From: Springfield, MO

Commentators: Tony Schiavone, Nigel McGuiness and Kevin Kelly

(Please note this report maybe scattered in places as seriously tired as attended a WWE Elimination Chamber Watch party early morning today)

Match 1: No Disqualification Singles Match

Stipulation: All members of Don Callis Family are barred from ringside

Sammy Guevara Vs Powerhouse Hobbs



Sammy runs into Powerhouse who tosses him across the ring, Sammy sends Hobbs to the outside over the top rope, Sammy moves steps, Powerhouse tries to send Sammy into steps but Hobbs reverses it, Worlds Strongest Slam on Guevara by Hobbs on the steps, slams by Hobbs on Sammy on the ring apron, Hobbs asks Kevin Kelly for his belt and he does give him the belt, Hobbs whips Guevara with the belt, till Sammy kicks him away, then Sammy with chair shots to Hobbs, chair thrown into face followed by a drop kick and then Sammy is tossed over the safety rail, stunner to Hobbs on the steps, Sammy whips Hobbs with a belt, then pulls a table out from under the ring, Sammy slides chair across table into Hobbs, Sammy sets up another table, Sammy climbs to the top rope, Hobbs over powers him and powerbombs him through the table.

During break Powerhouse Hobbs in control of Sammy, Sammy regains control and drops Powerhouse Hobbs, Sammy grabs a monitor and smashes it over head of Hobbs, then Sammy sets up another table and brings it in the ring, Sammy goes for a cutter of the top rope but Hobbs counters and drops Sammy with a powerslam for a two count, Hobbs sets up two more tables near entrance way, Hobbs goes for running powerslam but Sammy sends him into ring post, then smashes two beer bottles over Powerhouse Hobbs, Sammy brings out a ladder, Sammy climbs the ladder and does a moonsault of the top of the ladder onto Hobbs through a table. Sammy puts Hobbs on the table and then climbs to the top rope and then Hobbs shoves the referee into rope and Sammy drops down, Powerhouse Hobbs World Strongest Slams Sammy Guevara through the table for the three count and the win.

Winner via Pinfall Powerhouse Hobbs

Commercial

We see BCC backstage – Claudio and Mox and Mox says Claudio is a freak and who can endure, time limit draw s unsatisfactory, want to challenge us for a match at Revolution and we accept and we are the All Elite of AEW, Claudio says FTR look to the past and we the BCC look to the future, we create what we want to see, if you want to step in the future that is through us is to be better.

Match 2: Tag Team Match

FTR – Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler Vs Shane Taylor Promotions – Shane Taylor and Lee Moriarty.

Lee and Dax start. rollup attempt by Moriarty for a two count, Wheeler tagged in, back elbow to Lee, arm bar, Taylor tagged in and side head lock, Dax runs at Taylor to no avail, waist lock, Shane holds onto rope, Shotgun drop kick then Taylor misses running senton, Moriarty tagged in, blind tag and squash by Taylor on Dax.

Taylor regains control and nails a side slam on Dax Harwood, Dax goes for a scoop slam on Taylor but Taylor squashes him, Moriarty tagged in and tries to do a school boy but Dax backs him into the corner, Taylor tagged in and side slam on Dax, Shane climbs the middle rope and misses a splash, Wheeler tagged in and then a lariat on Moriarty, then a uppercut to Taylor, Moriarty in nailed with a cutter for a two count, Taylor with a right hand punch to Cash Wheeler but only a two count, Dax tagged in and nails a Big Rig of the top rope for the win.

Winners via Pinfall FTR – Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler

After the match, Dax says few weeks ago Mox says step up or be stepped on, Cash says we are like cockroaches that can’t be stopped, and says we are here if you want to find us, Dax says you have been here from the start like it is your castle, but FTR are not scared and at Revolution we are coming for your head, Top Guys out.

We see a Bryan Danielson vignette video.

Commercial

Match 3: Women’s Singles Match

Thunder Rosa Vs Ladybird Monroe



Thunder takes down Ladybird, standing switch, Rosa with chops in the corner, rising knee drive, flying drop kick by Rosa and then a side DDT drop, Thunder Rosa drops Ladybird Monroe with a Tijuana Bomb for the win.

Winner via Pinfall Thunder Rosa

Commercial break

Backstage: Kris Statlander, Willow Nightingale and Stokely Hattaway are with Renee Paquette and Kris Statlander challenges Skye Blue to a match next.

Match 4: Trios Tag Team Match

The Bang Bang Scissor Gang – Daddy Ass, Austin Gunn and “Switchblade” Jay White Vs Iron Savages – Bear Bronson and Bear Boulder and Jacked Jameson

Missed a lot of the match – Bang Bang Scissor Gang in control and Jay White picks up the win with his Blade Runner finisher.

Winners via Pinfall The Bang Bang Scissor Gang – Daddy Ass, Austin Gunn and “Switchblade” Jay White

Backstage: Lexy Nair is with Bryan Danielson and Danielson says I am going to beat Eddie Kingston’s hero Jun Akiyama in the main event match tonight. Danielson says I have known Eddie for years but he has wasted his potential and that pisses me off.

Match 5: Singles Match

Malakai Black Vs “Bounty Hunter” Bryan Keith

Arm ringer on Black, reversed by Black, snapmare takedown, leg sweep by Keith on Black for a two count, Keith with a running kick, kicks exchanged, Keith goes for a powerbomb but Black too strong and then a striking kick to Bryan Keith, Malakai with a straight kick to Keith who drops to the floor. Black with a kick to Keith on the outside, Black with a scoop slam on Keith, lariat by Keith for a two count, overhead suplex by Keith on Black, neckbreaker by Keith for a two count. Sliced Bread by Bryan Keith on Black, both men down and both men sit up at 7, punches exchanged, knee to face of Keith, punches and kicks exchanged, Malakai climbs to top rope but a rising headbutt, double stomp on Keith, running kick, back suplex for a two count, knee strike by Malakai but a two count, spinning heel kick by Malakai Black for the win.

Winner via Pinfall Malakai Black

After the match, the lights go out, Mark Briscoe appears with a kendo stick and then tries to attack Black till Brody and Buddy come out. Briscoe is about to spike Malakai but then a triple team on Briscoe and a spin kick to Mark Briscoe

Commercial break

