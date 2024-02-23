WWE’s Black History Month Video Package, WWE Rivals Season Premiere Trailer

WWE Superstar Sunday is back!

Ahead of the return of WWE Rivals and A&E Biography: WWE Legends this Sunday, when WWE Superstar Sunday returns on A&E, the official promotional trailer for the season premiere episode of WWE Rivals has arrived.

Featured below is the first look for the season premiere of WWE Rivals for this Sunday, which will give a deep dive into the legendary rivalry between Paul “Triple H” Levesque and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

WWE Rivals returns SUNDAY with one of the greatest rivalries in sports entertainment history, @TripleH vs. @TheRock. Catch the season premiere during WWE Superstar Sunday at 8/7c, only on @AETV. pic.twitter.com/GMmwoLQ5kA — WWE (@WWE) February 22, 2024

Also new on WWE’s social media outlets is a Black History Month video featuring various WWE Superstars, such as Bobby Lashley, The Street Profits and The New Day. Check it out below.

In celebration of #BlackHistoryMonth, @fightbobby, The Street Profits, The New Day and @MiaYim pay homage to Black pioneers in sports-entertainment who paved the way for today’s generation of Superstars. ▶️ https://t.co/GS4UZJtjhw pic.twitter.com/nPG7ghuNPS — WWE (@WWE) February 21, 2024

