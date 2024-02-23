WWE SmackDown Results 2/23/24

The road to WWE Elimination Chamber: Perth winds down tonight.

WWE Friday Night SmackDown returns tonight at 8/7c on FOX with a taped show from the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah, the final before this Saturday’s WWE Elimination Chamber: Perth premium live event in Australia.

On tap for tonight’s show is LA Knight vs. Drew McIntyre, Bron Breakker’s SmackDown in-ring debut, The Street Profits (Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins) vs. The Authors of Pain (Akam & Rezar), as well as the New Catch Republic (Pete Dunne & Tyler Bate) vs. The Judgment Day (Dominik Mysterio & JD McDonagh).

Featured below are complete WWE Friday Night SmackDown results from Friday, February 23, 2024. The following report was written by Gerweck.net reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired from 8-10pm EST. on FOX.

WWE FRIDAY NIGHT SMACKDOWN RESULTS (2/23/2024)

The usual “WWE Then. Now. Forever. Together.” opening signature airs to get us started as always. From there, we shoot inside the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, UT. where Corey Graves and Wade Barrett welcome us to the final stop on the road to WWE Elimination Chamber: Perth.

Liv Morgan vs. Tiffany Stratton

We see live shots of LA Knight, Liv Morgan and Tiffany Stratton arriving to the venue and walking the hallways backstage with their bags. We then shoot inside the arena where we hear the familiar sounds of the theme music of Bianca Belair.

Out comes “The EST of WWE” in street clothes, as she is not scheduled for a match. After she settles in the ring, a video package airs to promote the Women’s Elimination Chamber match tomorrow in Perth, Australia.

Belair stays at ringside and takes a seat to get an up-close and personal view of our opening contest. With that said, Liv Morgan’s theme hits and out she comes to continue her “Liv Morgan Revenge Tour.” She settles in the ring to a nice pop and her music dies down.

Now the entrance tune for her opponent plays and out comes Tiffany Stratton. The former NXT Women’s Champion makes her way to some boos from the Salt Lake City crowd. She settles in the ring and the bell sounds to get this one officially off-and-running.

We see Stratton avoid the fight early on, rolling out to the floor and letting the crowd boo her while babbling about how it’s “Tiffy-Time!” When she does finally get in the ring, Morgan jumps off to the offensive lead early on. We head into a mid-match break as Stratton starts to take over.

When we return, we see Stratton still dominating the action and taunting Morgan verbally while doing so. Morgan starts to fight back and then the fight spills out to the floor in front of Belair. Belair ends up getting involved, and the distraction leads to Morgan being pinned by Stratton.

Winner: Tiffany Stratton

Bobby Lashley Takes Drew McIntyre On A Stroll Down Memory Lane

Backstage, Drew McIntyre talks about how if he doesn’t win the Men’s Elimination Chamber match on Saturday in Australia, his comeback will have been as pointless and as big of a failure as CM Punk’s was. The crowd boos.

Eventually we see Bobby Lashley walk up and interrupt him. He explains why he’s gonna win and reminds McIntyre of when he beat him up at WrestleMania 37. He laughs and walks off as Drew looks pissed. We head to another commercial break on that note.

