WWE Elimination Chamber: Perth First Look Photos

We’re inching closer and closer to the final WWE premium live event on the road to WrestleMania XL.

Ahead of Saturday’s WWE Elimination Chamber: Perth PLE from Australia, photos and videos from inside Optus Stadium have surfaced, giving fans a special first look at the set-up for the highly-anticipated show this weekend.

Check out first look photos and videos of the WWE Elimination Chamber: Perth set up below.

Make sure to join us here on Saturday morning at 5am EST. for live WWE Elimination Chamber: Perth results coverage.

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

