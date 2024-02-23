WWE Elimination Chamber: Perth First Look Photos
We’re inching closer and closer to the final WWE premium live event on the road to WrestleMania XL.
Ahead of Saturday’s WWE Elimination Chamber: Perth PLE from Australia, photos and videos from inside Optus Stadium have surfaced, giving fans a special first look at the set-up for the highly-anticipated show this weekend.
Check out first look photos and videos of the WWE Elimination Chamber: Perth set up below.
Make sure to join us here on Saturday morning at 5am EST. for live WWE Elimination Chamber: Perth results coverage.
Check out a special #FirstLook inside @OptusStadium in Perth, Australia for Saturday's #WWE PLE …#WWEChamber pic.twitter.com/KUDbJ71NyD
— Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) February 23, 2024