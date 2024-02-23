Video game maker backs down over “Queen of Extreme” trademark

Feb 23, 2024 - by James Walsh

Photo Credit: WWE

In the mid 1990’s, Francine entered ECW and had a few different nicknames. Those included the “Beastmaster” when she managed the Pitbulls, the “Head Cheerleader” when she first managed Shane Douglas, and that morphed into the “Queen of Extreme” during the remainder of her time in ECW and beyond. Sometime in the 2000’s, WWE tried giving Lita the “Queen of Extreme” name but quickly stopped doing so. And now, WWE 2K Games was going to use the name for something in the upcoming video game until Francine advised them that she owns that particular trademark. And, as seen below, it caused a bit of a firestorm on Twitter yesterday. But, ultimately, Francine’s side won.

