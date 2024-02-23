Video game maker backs down over “Queen of Extreme” trademark

In the mid 1990’s, Francine entered ECW and had a few different nicknames. Those included the “Beastmaster” when she managed the Pitbulls, the “Head Cheerleader” when she first managed Shane Douglas, and that morphed into the “Queen of Extreme” during the remainder of her time in ECW and beyond. Sometime in the 2000’s, WWE tried giving Lita the “Queen of Extreme” name but quickly stopped doing so. And now, WWE 2K Games was going to use the name for something in the upcoming video game until Francine advised them that she owns that particular trademark. And, as seen below, it caused a bit of a firestorm on Twitter yesterday. But, ultimately, Francine’s side won.

Hey @WWEgames I have The Queen of Extreme trademarked. Do you need something sent to you guys again from my lawyer? — Francine (@ECWDivaFrancine) February 21, 2024

To all the ignorant 20somethings that are trolling me, I’ve used #QueenOfExtreme for decades and paid for the trademark. Which means no one else can use it. It starts with a tweet, then used in entrances and on games, mags, etc. You have to fight for what is legally yours. — Francine (@ECWDivaFrancine) February 21, 2024

Haha they took it down. Good on them! They did the right thing. For those you always support me, I ❤️ you! All I can say is the block feature was utilized a lot today lol. What’s right is right! Always stand up for yourself! — Francine (@ECWDivaFrancine) February 21, 2024

