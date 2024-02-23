Fightful Select Update On Hangman Adam Page:

“At the conclusion of his match on the February 21 AEW Dynamite, Hangman was holding his ankle and encouraging the cameras to not film him. He was helped to the backstage area and limped there, but we’re told that this was an angle, and he was fine once he got backstage.

We’re told this could be worked into the show now, but upon returning to the backstage area, Page was completely fine. One talent used a phrase that has often been used in situations like this “yeah, he’s okay. He’s just good at his job.”

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

