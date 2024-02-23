The Rock Announced For 3/1 Episode Of WWE SmackDown

The Rock is coming back soon.

On Friday, WWE announced via social media that The Rock will make his television return for the company at the upcoming episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown on FOX scheduled for next Friday, March 1, 2024 from Glendale, AZ.

Make sure to join us here every Friday night at 8/7c for live WWE SmackDown results coverage.

