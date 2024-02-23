Randy Orton, John Cena To Team Up For OnlyFans Collab Content?

Feb 23, 2024 - by Matt Boone

It looks like “The Apex Predator” is going to link up with “The Greatest of All-Time” for some special content.

OnlyFans content.

You read that correctly.

As noted, John Cena announced the launch of his own OnlyFans account this week to promote his new movie, “Ricky Stanicky.”

After making the announcement on X, Cena’s post received a reply from Orton, who wrote, “Let’s collab!”

Cena shot back at Orton, “Excited to create some content together!”

