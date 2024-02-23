Another Title Match Announced For WWE Elimination Chamber Pre-Show

Championships will be on-the-line on the pre-show for Saturday’s WWE premium live event.

It was announced ahead of Saturday’s WWE PLE that the Undisputed WWE Women’s Tag-Team Championships will be up for grabs when The Kabuki Warriors defend against the team of Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell on the WWE Elimination Chamber: Perth Kickoff show.

Scheduled for the main card is the Men’s Elimination Chamber Match with Drew McIntyre vs. Randy Orton vs. Bobby Lashley vs. LA Knight vs. Kevin Owens vs. Logan Paul, the Women’s Elimination Chamber Match with Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair vs. Liv Morgan vs. Tiffany Stratton vs. Naomi vs. Raquel Rodriguez, Rhea Ripley vs. Nia Jax for the WWE Women’s World Championship, The Judgment Day vs. Pete Dunne & Tyler Bate for the Undisputed WWE World Tag-Team Championships, as well as Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes on “The Grayson Waller Effect.”

Make sure to join us here on Saturday morning at 5am EST. for live WWE Elimination Chamber: Perth results coverage from Australia.

